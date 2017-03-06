Win 2017 Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama Tickets

Listen weekdays at the workforce winning times of 9:25am, 1:25pm and 4:25pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the 2017 Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama March 17th through the 19th at the I-X Center.

The Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama is the largest indoor showcase of custom cars, trucks, antique construction equipment, motorcycles, tractors, planes, military equipment, and more of its kind in the world filling more than one million square feet of space with over 1,000 vehicles at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio.