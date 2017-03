Full disclosure: I thought the first two seasons of FX’s limited series “Fargo” were amazing television and if you missed them they are certainly worth a weekend of binge watching. The good news is we’re only about five weeks away from the debut of season three which stars Ewan McGregor in the duel role of the Stussy brothers, Ray and Emmit…Let the Coen Brothers inspired games begin!

Click HERE to watch a taste…