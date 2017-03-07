TRIVIA

Today’s Question: J. Geils Band frontman and solo artist Peter Wolf turns 71 years old today (March 7th).

In what 2013 comedy movie does The J. Geils Band appear as “The Party Band”? a) Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

b) Grown Ups 2

c) The Hangover: Part 3

d) Bad Grandpa

ANNIVERSARIES

2013-Guitarist Peter Banks, who was in the first lineup of Yes and went on to Flash and a solo career, dies of heart failure at home in London. He was 65.

2008-The Zombies, with all four surviving originals in the lineup, perform the first of three London concerts built around their classic album Odessey and Oracle.

2007-The Beatles‘ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band tops the Definitive 200, compiled by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and National Association of Recording Merchandisers.

2006-Pink Floyd singer-guitarist David Gilmour releases his first solo album in 22 years, On an Island.

2006-Bruce Springsteen is on hand at BB King’s in New York for a listening party for his new album, We Shall Overcome The Seeger Sessions.

2006-Van Morrison is made an honorary citizen of Nashville during his show there — the same day as he releases his country album, Pay the Devil.

2001-Pearl Jam sets a record for the most debuts on the album chart in a single week, as seven of the band’s official live bootlegs reach the Top 200.

1976-Elton John becomes the first rock artist since The Beatles to have a wax sculpture on display at Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum in London.

1975-David Bowie releases Young Americans.

1973-John Hammond, the Columbia Records talent scout who discovered, among others, Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen, suffers a heart attack following Bruce’s show at Max’s Kansas City in New York. Doctors blame the attack on the excitement of Springsteen’s set.

1969-The Who‘s “Pinball Wizard” is released as a single in Britain, giving the public its first taste of the rock opera Tommy.

1966-Brian Wilson releases his first solo single, “Caroline No.”