Guide To Cleveland’s 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

By Mario McKellop

One of the oldest parades of its kind in the country, Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade honors the life and work of Saint Patrick and the heritage and culture of the Irish people. Organized by the United Irish Societies of Greater Cleveland, the theme of this year’s event is the celebration of the parade’s 175th anniversary. It will also involve the participation of approximately 10,000 people, including members of local churches, civic organizations, law enforcement and emergency response agencies, high schools, universities and medical institutions.

And given the polarizing events of the last few months, an event that gives Clevelanders of all backgrounds an occasion to come together as one to venerate the city’s rich cultural diversity couldn’t have come at a better time.

Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Superior and East 18th Street

www.stpatricksdaycleveland.com

Date: Friday, March 17 at 1:04 p.m.

Location Details And Parade Route

The 175th Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on March 17 and will begin at 1:04 p.m. at the intersection of Superior Avenue and East 18th Street. After leaving the staging area, the parade will continue down Superior Avenue until taking a right turn at East 3rd Street. The parade’s line of march will then travel one block up to reach its final destination, Rockwell Avenue. The parade is expected to run about two hours.

Related: Best St. Patrick’s Day Parties in Cleveland

Parking

As parking along the parade route is prohibited, revelers will need to either avail themselves of a nearby parking lot or travel to the event via one of the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority’s many special event buses. The parking lots nearest to the parade route include 200 Public Square Garage, which is located at 320 Superior Avenue; Central Parking, which is located at 750 Vincent Ave. and Cleveland Public Square Garage, which is located at 2047 Ontario St. As more than half a million spectators are expected to at the St. Paddy’s parade, attendees will want to get to these lots as early as possible.

Related: Best Family-Friendly St. Patrick’s Day Events in Cleveland

Drinking And Dining

As parade watching is incredibly thirsty work, revelers will want to partake in some refreshing adult beverages and quality bar food to go along with it. In the spirit of the holiday, what better place to get a drink on St. Patrick’s Day than a traditional Irish pub? Here are some recommendations.

P.J. McIntyre’s Irish Pub

17119 Lorain Ave.

Cleveland, OH 44111

(216) 941-9311

www.pjmcintyres.com

Declared the best Irish pub in the city by Cleveland.com, P.J. McIntyre’s is a great place to knock back a few on the big day. The pub opens at 7 a.m. so revelers can start celebrating early or imbibe some ice cold draft beers after the parade. P.J.’s also serves a variety of authentic Irish dishes as well as some American classics, so visitors can satisfy their appetites in addition to slaking their thirst.Related: Best Bets for Irish Music In Cleveland

Stone Mad Pub

1306 W. 65th St.

Cleveland, OH 44102

(216) 281-6500

www.facebook.com/stonemadpub

A Cleveland institution, the Stone Mad Pub’s has a historical ambiance that can be perceived even through the thickest of beer goggles. The owners of this bar go all out on St. Patrick’s Day, having previously hosted homegrown Irish music acts like Pitch the Peat and serving traditional Celtic cuisine throughout the day. Most importantly, Stone Mad makes sure to have an ample supply of Guinness on tap to keep St. Paddy’s day visitors happy.

Parnell’s Irish Pub

1415 Euclid Ave.

Cleveland, OH 44115

(216) 862-8953

www.facebook.com/parnellspub

One of the bars nearest to Public Square, Parnell’s Irish Pub boasts an incredibly friendly staff, a large selection of Irish whiskeys and a cozy, inviting atmosphere. Although this pub does not serve food, its proximity to the parade and reputation for having the finest Guinness in the city make it an ideal St. Patrick’s Day watering hole. And as a point of community pride, Parnell’s always has a variety of locally brewed beers at the ready.