This summer rock meets comedy at “Jeff & Larry’s Backyard BBQ Festival”. Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy will be joined by Eddie Money, Foghat, and The Marshall Tucker Band, as each act takes the stage doing what comes natural.

I’ve never seen comedy and music mix well in one evening, but then again I’ve never seen the planet Saturn. Just because I’ve never seen it doesn’t mean that it doesn’t exist!