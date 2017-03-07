SC Mom To Be, Does The Giraffe Dance

March 7, 2017 9:08 AM
Filed Under: april the giraffe

Of sorts. While most are fixated on when April the giraffe will finally give birth at that zoo located outside Binghamton, New York, meet an expectant mom to be HERE. Who dons a giraffe mask, and cavorts around her bedroom like April is currently doing now inside of her pen there. Only thing this South Carolina mom is missing is a few feet of straw to hoof around in. And for April, is there was a cam of her human counterpart would probably request a bed of her own from the zoo.

Thanks to WFXB-TV in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for the story and video of giraffe mom.

Have a great day.

 

Listen Live