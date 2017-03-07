The Daily Cut: Procol Harum “A Whiter Shade of Pale”

March 7, 2017 8:06 AM
Filed Under: Gary Brooker, Keith Reid, Matthew Fisher, Procol Harum, The Daily Cut

Procol Harum: “A Whiter Shade of Pale”

ALBUM: Procol Harum

YEAR: 1967

WRITERS: Gary Brooker, Keith Reid, Matthew Fisher

Peaked at number-five on the Billboard Hot 100, after topping the British charts for six weeks during “The Summer of Love.” It’s one of fewer than 30 singles that have sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.

Procol Harum’s “A Whiter Shade of Pale” has become a rock classic, and not just because of its striking music. Lyricist Keith Reid tells us he was engaged in some muti-dimensional storytelling when he wrote the words. “I know what I was trying to say. I had a story line, the song tells a story. It was originally a much longer story, because originally the song was twice as long as it ended up on record. And also I was trying to paint a picture and communicate a mood. That’s what I was trying to do lyrically. I was trying to tell a story and I was also trying to make people not just hear the story, but feel it and smell it and taste it. And hopefully I did.”

Original Procol Harum keyboardist Matthew Fisher celebrates his 71st birthday today (March 7th).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
WNCX Blood Drive: April 18, 2017
Concert Calendar

Listen Live