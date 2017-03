Take 3 British rockers and add 3¬†American rockers and you have a band that is a “Foreigner” in every country. 40 years ago today that band released their debut album. Mick Jones had put together a band, and an album that would stand the test of time.

It took an album this good to break through 40 years ago with all the competition in Rocks’ heyday. If it came out today it would dwell on the top of the Rock Charts.

