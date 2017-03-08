Casey Anthony Speaks

For the first time, officially since an Orlando jury (shockingly) found her not guilty of murdering her daughter Caylee in 2011. I lived in Orlando while all of this drama was being played out. 9 out of 10 in Orlando think that Casey is guilty. The other 1, along with 11 others sat on that jury which acquitted her. Like OJ Simpson, perhaps karma will come calling. OJ was running away Scot free until he got popped for attempted murder when he and his friends shook down a memorabilia dealer inside a Las Vegas hotel room. Attempting to reclaim items of his, who’s proceeds were to go to the family of Ron Goldman. OJ Simpson currently sits, and still will be for quite some time in a Nevada prison.

I don’t think we have heard the last from Casey Anthony. Because like OJ her desire for attention, combined with a lack of income will make her surface with more here sooner than we think.

Thanks to WFTV-TV in Orlando, HERE is what Casey Anthony had to say. Along with those who still call her bluff.

