Before starting Foreigner, Mick Jones had been the guitarist in the final ’70s lineup of which British rock band?
a) Traffic
b) Mott the Hoople
c) Stealer’s Wheel
d) Spooky Tooth
TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Foreigner released its self-titled debut album 40 years ago today (March 8th, 1977).
Before starting Foreigner, Mick Jones had been the guitarist in the final ’70s lineup of which British rock band?
a) Traffic
b) Mott the Hoople
c) Stealer’s Wheel
d) Spooky Tooth
scroll down for today’s answer
ANNIVERSARIES
2011-Ex-Alice in Chains bassist Mike Starr is found dead of an accidental drug overdose in Salt Lake City. He was 44.
2007-Eddie Van Halen announces that he’s checking into rehab. His brother Alex announces that, as he result, Eddie won’t be on hand for Van Halen‘s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And David Lee Roth announces that he won’t go because he was asked to perform with Velvet Revolver.
2000-Angus Young of AC/DC gives auction-winner Wade Stickler of Washington, DC a guitar lesson at a New York rehearsal studio and donates the fan’s $28,000 payment to the Nordoff-Robbins Foundation.
1987-Bob Seger ends what he calls (but isn’t) his “last tour ever” at Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena.
1978-Steely Dan‘s sixth album, Aja, becomes their first to go platinum. Two weeks later, their five-year-old second album, Countdown to Ecstasy, goes gold.
1977-Foreigner releases its self-titled debut album.
1973-Grateful Dead keyboardist Ron “Pigpen” McKernan dies of alcohol-related causes at age 27.
1970-Ringo Starr finishes recording “It Don’t Come Easy” at Trident Studios in London. George Harrison, who co-wrote and produced the song, plays guitar on it. The single won’t be released for another 13 months.
BIRTHDAYS
Randy Meisner – 71 years old
The singer-bassist-guitarist (who co-wrote “Take It to the Limit”) left the Eagles after the Hotel California album. The onetime member of Poco has toured with The World Classic Rockers. Born 1946.
Clive Burr – Died in 2013
He joined Iron Maiden in 1979 after playing in Samson, the same band that singer Bruce Dickinson was in prior to Maiden (though they were never in Samson together). He played on the first three Maiden albums, then left and played with a succession of lesser bands before being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and having to give up drumming. He died March 12th, 2013 at 56. Born 1957.
TRIVIA ANSWER
d) Spooky Tooth (they re-formed without Jones in the late ’90s and 2000s)
b) Mott the Hoople (Spooky Tooth’s previous guitarist, Luther Grosvenor, joined them, using the alias Arial Bender)