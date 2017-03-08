TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Foreigner released its self-titled debut album 40 years ago today (March 8th, 1977).

Before starting Foreigner, Mick Jones had been the guitarist in the final ’70s lineup of which British rock band?

2011-Ex-Alice in Chains bassist Mike Starr is found dead of an accidental drug overdose in Salt Lake City. He was 44.

2007-Eddie Van Halen announces that he’s checking into rehab. His brother Alex announces that, as he result, Eddie won’t be on hand for Van Halen‘s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And David Lee Roth announces that he won’t go because he was asked to perform with Velvet Revolver.

2000-Angus Young of AC/DC gives auction-winner Wade Stickler of Washington, DC a guitar lesson at a New York rehearsal studio and donates the fan’s $28,000 payment to the Nordoff-Robbins Foundation.

1987-Bob Seger ends what he calls (but isn’t) his “last tour ever” at Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena.

1978-Steely Dan‘s sixth album, Aja, becomes their first to go platinum. Two weeks later, their five-year-old second album, Countdown to Ecstasy, goes gold.

1977-Foreigner releases its self-titled debut album.

1973-Grateful Dead keyboardist Ron “Pigpen” McKernan dies of alcohol-related causes at age 27.

1970-Ringo Starr finishes recording “It Don’t Come Easy” at Trident Studios in London. George Harrison, who co-wrote and produced the song, plays guitar on it. The single won’t be released for another 13 months.

