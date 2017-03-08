George Michael’s Boyfriend Responds to Pop Star’s Cause of Death

By Robyn Collins

George Michael’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz has spoken out for the first time about the rumors that circulated surrounding the pop star’s possible cause of death and the pain they caused him.

Yesterday, a coroner revealed that Michael’s passing was a “confirmed natural cause of death, being dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.”

“It was really painful to feel I was doubted, but now it is all good. I am happy that the truth is out,” Fawaz said in an interview with The Mirror. “I feel vindicated. George can rest in peace now. I am happy that he can rest, and we can rest as well. I am sure George is happy, now that everything is out. We can move forward. “Now I can celebrate the life, the love we had, and move on as one.”

Addressing rumors that Michael had overdosed, Fawaz said, “It has been a really tough and upsetting, and shocking two-and-a-half months. It is just the lies. I couldn’t describe how painful that was. Now I can start grieving… without being looked at in a funny way. It was painful walking the street and getting funny looks. And going to the supermarket, and the woman would not touch your hand when she gives you change.”

Michael died on December 25, 2016. His funeral has been delayed because the initial investigation into the cause of his death was inconclusive.