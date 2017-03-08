Max Weinberg Cops to Stealing Drum Licks from Son Jay

By Hayden Wright

Drumming is a family business for Max and Jay Weinberg of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band and Slipknot, respectively. The father-son duo share a passion for drumming, but Max told Rolling Stone that his son’s talents may put his own to shame.

“The other night we got an audible for ‘Radio Nowhere’ and I never play that song without thinking of Jay because everyone says that Jay just kicked my ass on that song and played it so much better than I did. I stole a lot of the licks he used on that song,” Max admitted.

“Jay is an unbelievable drummer,” Max said. “Two years in a row he’s been named the best metal drummer out there. They have very dedicated fans and their music is intense, and I like intense music. It’s complicated. I couldn’t do it. I’ve seen him up close and I don’t know how he does it. I had nothing to to do with it. He taught himself. He’ll be 27 this year and he’s just a killer drummer and a great kid.”

Rolling Stone asked Max how he handles the “intense” crowds at Slipknot shows.

“I don’t go up front. I won’t go up front since I’d get knocked around. I watch on the side of the stage or at the board. The drums and the vocals are the loudest things in the mix and the way he plays double bass, he’s got one of those drum sets and uses all of it. That’s been very pleasing for me.”