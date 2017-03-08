The Daily Cut: Foreigner “Feels Like the First Time”

Foreigner “Feels Like the First Time”

ALBUM: Foreigner

WRITER: Mick Jones

YEAR: 1977

Peaked at number-four on the Billboard Hot 100.

Guitarist Mick Jones wrote both the music and lyrics for Foreigner’s first single, “Feels Like the First Time.” Forty years to the day from the release of their self-titled debut album, he explains the song’s importance to the band’s legacy. “As corny as it sounds, it was the first song that I wrote for Foreigner. [Laughs] That’s kind of the basis for Foreigner. I’d just started writing seriously – I had been writing before, but I’d stopped a few years – and that was my time to get it together and really prove to myself whether I can write or not. And that was the first complete song that came out. And I thought, ‘Now I’m writing again, what am I going to do with these songs?’ And that’s when I decided to go for it, put a band together.”

Foreigner released its self-titled debut album 40 years ago today.