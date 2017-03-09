Browns Acquire QB Brock Osweiler From Texans, Possibly To Set Up Future Trade

The Cleveland Browns sent shockwaves through the NFL 10-minutes before the new league year kicked in by agreeing to acquire quarterback Brock Osweiler from the Houston Texans.

The trade frees up $10 million in cap space and saves Houston $16 million in salary to pursue Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo while giving the Browns a third second-round pick in the 2018 draft.

Cleveland and Houston also swap mid-round picks with the Texans receiving the Browns’ fourth-round selection and Cleveland getting Houston’s sixth rounder this year.

Because the Browns entered the day rich in available cap space – over $100 million, Cleveland essentially bought an additional second-round pick and positioned themselves even stronger to acquire New England’s Jimmy Garoppolo through a separate trade.