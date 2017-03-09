Browns Extend Joel Bitonio And Make Him One Of The Highest Paid Guards In NFL

March 9, 2017 2:52 PM By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: cleveland browns, Joel Bitonio

The Browns made guard Joel Bitonio one of the highest paid in the league at his position.

The team finalized a multi-year extension with Bitonio multiple league sources confirmed to 92.3 The Fan on Thursday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report that the extension, which is worth 5 more years and $51.2 million with $23.7 million guaranteed, was in the works. The new contract keeps him under the Browns’ control through the 2022 season.

The Browns drafted Bitonio in the second round – 35th overall – in the 2014 NFL Draft.

After starting all 16 games as a rookie and not missing a single snap, Bitonio missed the last 6 games of the 2015 season due to an ankle injury and he was placed on injured reserve after sustaining a foot injury in Week 5 last season that led to Lisfranc surgery.

Cleveland is investing heavily in their offensive line this offseason after giving up 66 sacks, using 7 different starting lineups up front and going through 5 different quarterbacks in 2016.

The Browns, who are close to signing Packers center JC Tretter according to NFL network’s Mike Garafolo, are also interested in Bengals free agent guard Kevin Zeitler.

More from Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
WNCX Blood Drive: April 18, 2017
Concert Calendar

Listen Live