Can, Would Tony Romo Come To Cleveland?

He turns 37 this coming April 21st. That might scare away some Browns fans and the folks in the team’s analytics department along with another issue that plagued Robert Griffin III’s chances last season, Romo too has had a problem staying healthy. Dallas plans to go with Dak Prescott, another QB the Browns passed on last year go figure. Prescott who lasted until the 4th round of last year’s NFL Draft, subbed for Romo after the franchise all time leader in passing yards and touchdowns suffered a broken bone in his back during the last 2016 preseason game. Romo’s 3rd consecutive season where he sat due to an injury.

So does Tony Romo come to Cleveland to save the Browns? According to Dallas WFAA-TV HERE, um no. And they list the eight teams he might be heading to. By the way, guess who’s reported to replace Romo in Dallas? Another 37 year old, former Browns QB Josh McCown.

