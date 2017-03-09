TRIVIA

Today’s Question: The Joshua Tree by U2 went on sale for the first time 30 years ago today (March 9th, 1987).

The Joshua Tree won the Album of the Year Grammy in 1988. What is the only other U2 album to win Album of the Year? a) Achtung Baby

b) Zooropa

c) All That You Can’t Leave Behind

d) How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Brad Delp, the 55-year-old singer of Boston‘s “More Than a Feeling,” “Long Time,” “Amanda” and “Don’t Look Back,” takes his own life at his home in Atkinson, New Hampshire.

1999-Metallica‘s Kill ‘Em All gets a triple-platinum plaque.

1987-U2 releases The Joshua Tree, which becomes the first album in history to sell over a million copies on C-D.

1977-Rumours becomes Fleetwood Mac‘s second platinum album since Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham joined the band.

1976-Queen‘s A Night at the Opera, the album which contains “Bohemian Rhapsody,” is certified gold.

1968-Members of The Rolling Stones, Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Mamas and the Papas, Doors and Monkees, plus Donovan, are included in Who’s Who in America. They are the first rockers to be included since Elvis Presley and The Beatles.

1966-Bob Dylan releases “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” as a Columbia 45.

1966-The Beach Boys record “God Only Knows.”