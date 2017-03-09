The Daily Cut: U2 “Bullet the Blue Sky”

U2: “Bullet the Blue Sky”

ALBUM: The Joshua Tree

YEAR: 1987

WRITERS: Music: U2; Lyrics: Bono

Never released as a single, but continues to get airplay in on rock radio stations.

U2 has occasionally tinkered with the sound of some of its songs in concert. Interviewed during 1997’s PopMart Tour, guitarist The Edge explained why they decided to incorporate some hip-hop sonics into a classic cut from The Joshua Tree, “Bullet the Blue Sky.” “When we had Public Enemy with us on the road we talked to Chuck D about our tunes and what he thought of them. And he at the time thought that ‘Bullet the Blue Sky’ was a song that could really go in a sort of hip-hop direction. It’s not really hip-hop, but it’s borrowing some ideas from that form and it’s kind of giving it a lot more swing and a lot more of a ‘90s rhythmic slant.”

U2 released The Joshua Tree 30 years ago today (March 9th, 1987).