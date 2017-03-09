Win Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Tickets

Starting March 13

Get ready for the rock & roll experience of a lifetime as 98.5 WNCX, Live Nation and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame give you the chance to attend the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony presented by Klipsch Audio Friday, April 7th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Listen weekdays at 9:25am, 1:25pm and 4:25pm (March 13-March 24) for your chance to win a pair of lawn tickets to see Rock Hall inductees Deep Purple and Alice Cooper with special guest The Edgar Winter Band at Blossom Music Center Saturday, September 9th at 6:30pm and a pair of Rock Hall tickets to check out the 2017 Inductee Exhibit opening March 31st.

PLUS you’ll qualify for the grand prize trip for two to Brooklyn April 7th through the 9th including roundtrip air transportation, two nights accommodations at the Hampton Inn Brooklyn and a pair of tickets to the Induction Ceremony!

21 & older only.

It’s all from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Live Nation and 98.5 WNCX.

Official Contest Rules