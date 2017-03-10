Browns Don’t Pay Roster Bonus, Release Robert Griffin III Friday

Robert Griffin III was one and done with the Browns.

Cleveland released Griffin, who only started 5 games in 2016, on Friday.

Griffin was due a $750,00 roster bonus on Saturday, which the Browns decided not to pay. The release of Griffin saves the Browns his $6 million salary for 2017.

Shortly before the team formally announced his release Griffin tweeted a thank you to Browns fans.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson brought Griffin in last year with the hope that he would be able to resurrect the career of the 2012 NFL offensive rookie of the year, but he didn’t last a game before getting hurt. The team signed Griffin to a 2-year, $15 million pact following a workout that Jackson described as making the earth move under his feet.

Unfortunately the move Griffin made was right to injured reserve after he broke the coracoid process in his left shoulder late in the fourth quarter of the Week 1 loss at Philadelphia. He returned to start the final 4 games of the season but was unable to show a consistent glimpse of his rookie self in part due to the injury as well as a depleted offensive line.

Griffin completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 896 yards with 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in the 5 games he started. He also ran 31 times for 190 yards and 2 scores while being sacked 22 times.

Labeled a malcontent, bad teammate and problem child in Washington, Griffin was anything but in his only season with the Browns. His teammates constantly praised Griffin’s work ethic and leadership and genuinely felt bad when Griffin got hurt and were glad to see him return to the field before the end of the year.

Griffin’s release assures that the Browns, who have fielded 26 different starters and 30 QBs in total since returning in 1999, will have a different opening day starter for the fifth consecutive year and for the 9th time in the last 10 years.

On Thursday, the Browns acquired Brock Osweiler from Houston but it is possible that he never even puts on a Browns jersey. He is expected to be traded or released.