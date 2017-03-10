TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Boston guitarist and songwriter Tom Scholz turns 70 years old today (March 10th).

Although Scholz named his band Boston, he’s not a native of Massachusetts, having moved there to go to college at MIT. Which state is Scholz originally from? a) Indiana

b) Illinois

c) New York

d) Ohio (he was born in Toledo and raised in the Toledo suburb of Ottawa Hills)

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame holds its 23rd annual induction ceremony, in New York. The Class of 2008 consists of The Dave Clark Five, The Ventures, Madonna, John Mellencamp and Leonard Cohen. Philly soul moguls Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff receive the newly named Ahmet Ertegun Award.

2005-Original Molly Hatchet vocalist Danny Joe Brown passes away due to complications from diabetes. He was 53. He had been battling various health problems since suffering a stroke in 1998. Brown was the vocalist on the band’s biggest hit, “Flirting With Disaster.”

2003-The 18th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is held at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York, honoring AC/DC, The Clash, Elvis Costello & The Attractions, The Police and The Righteous Brothers.

1981-The Rolling Stones release the compilation album Sucking in the ’70s.

1979-The Sex Pistols sign with English A&M Records in a ceremony held outside Buckingham Palace. The label drops the band a week later. The Pistols get to keep the money

1977-Pink Floyd‘s Animals album is certified platinum.

1975-John Lennon releases “Stand by Me.” The only hit from his Rock and Roll album of oldies covers will reach the Top 20.

1966-The Beach Boys record the vocals for “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.”