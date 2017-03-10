Geddy To Play With Yes? Rock Hall Says NO!

It’s the season of silliness for Rock Hall inductees. Jon Anderson says Geddy Lee will play with Yes, but the Rock Hall says no. Why can’t Yes decide for themselves? After all, the only bass player that Yes ever had, Chris Squire recently passed away, and Geddy is doing the inducting of Yes.

Read the Billboard article that stirred things up HERE

And the Rock Hall’s response was this

“Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson were only confirmed to do the induction speech for one of their favorite bands and not perform. They, like all the other Yes fans, look forward to honoring them and watching them perform at the induction ceremony on April 7th and the HBO broadcast on April 29th.”

Even though Yes says yes the Rock Hall says no.