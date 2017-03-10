Rockin’ On The River 2017 Schedule

Rockin’ on the River is Northeast Ohio’s longest running and highest attended outdoor concert series located at BLACK RIVER LANDING, located one block East of Broadway in Downtown Lorain, Ohio.

The city of Lorain and the Port Authority have provided the most beautiful site right on the river for all to enjoy.

Rockin’ On The River brings in the best national, regional and local talent from classic rock to pop and a whole lot more.

Food, Drinks, Vendors, Artisans…Plenty to do and see so come early, grab dinner and drinks with friends or bring the kids and have some family fun and enjoy great bands along with everything else!

Please remember no coolers are allowed on the premises. No food or drinks are allowed to be brought in. We do enforce this rule and ask you to support our vendors.

Free Parking

Designated Motorcycle Parking

Rain or Shine

12 and under free

Directions

2017 Rockin’ On The River Schedule

All Events Start At 5:30pm and go until 11:00pm

$5 admission unless noted

