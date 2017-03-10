Rockin’ On The River 2017 Schedule

Rockin’ on the River is Northeast Ohio’s longest running and highest attended outdoor concert series located at BLACK RIVER LANDING, located one block East of Broadway in Downtown Lorain, Ohio.
The city of Lorain and the Port Authority have provided the most beautiful site right on the river for all to enjoy.
Rockin’ On The River brings in the best national, regional and local talent from classic rock to pop and a whole lot more.
Food, Drinks, Vendors, Artisans…Plenty to do and see so come early, grab dinner and drinks with friends or bring the kids and have some family fun and enjoy great bands along with everything else!
Please remember no coolers are allowed on the premises. No food or drinks are allowed to be brought in. We do enforce this rule and ask you to support our vendors.
Free Parking
Designated Motorcycle Parking
Rain or Shine
12 and under free
Directions
2017 Rockin’ On The River Schedule
All Events Start At 5:30pm and go until 11:00pm
$5 admission unless noted
- Friday, May 26: Absolute Journey Tribute with Velvet Shake
- Friday, June 2: Dirty Deeds (Xtreme AC/DC with Strutter (a tribute to KISS)
- Friday, June 9: 7 Bridges (The Ultimate Eagles Experience) with Harvest (Neil Young Electric & Acoustic Tribute featuring members of Wish You Were Here)
- Friday, June 16: Disco Inferno with 1988
- Saturday, June 17: Wish You Were Here: The Sight and Sound of Pink Floyd with Revolution Pie (Beatles tribute band) $10 advance/$15 doors
- Friday, June 30: Bruce In The USA (The world’s #1 tribute to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) with Ravenwood
- Saturday, July 1: FIREWORKS NIGHT– Parrots of the Caribbean (a salute to Jimmy Buffett) with My Drunken Uncle
- Friday, July 7: Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience with The Armstrong Bearcat Band
- Friday, July 21: Queen Nation (a tribute to the music of Queen) with the Juke Hounds
- Saturday, July 22: Beau Coup with Cleveland’s Breakfast Club
- Friday, July 28: Full Moon Fever (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers tribute) with Monica Robins & The Whiskey Kings
- Saturday, July 29: Atomic Punks (tribute to early Van Halen) with Wanted: The Bon Jovi Tribute Band
- Friday, August 4: Limelight (a tribute to Rush) with Time Traveler (a tribute to the Moody Blues)
- Saturday, August 5: The Ultimate Aldean Experience (tribute to Jason Aldean) with Post Road
- Friday, August 11: Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show with Jukebox Heroes
- Friday, August 18: Draw The Line (Aerosmith tribute band) with The Michael Weber Show
- Saturday, August 26: Space Oddity: David Brighton’s tribute to David Bowie with 10 From 6 (Bad Company tribute)
- Friday, September 1: Real Diamond (the premier Neil Diamond tribute) with Captured (the Journey tribute)
- Saturday, September 2: SEASON FINALE EXTRAVAGANZA – Hairball: A bombastic celebration of arena rock with smoke, fire, bombs, confetti, spiders, snakes and more with guests Invincible. $10 advance/$15 doors