Small Kid Interrupts Weather Forecast With Forecast Of His Own

So while we here in Cleveland had to deal with those high wind warnings over the last couple of days, in fact, First Energy is still reporting that roughly 15,000 are still without power in Cuyahoga, Lorain and Geauga county. Thanks to WLBT-TV in Jackson, Mississippi and You Tube, HERE is a young boy named Houston. Who interrupts a weather forecast with a high wind warning of his own.

Hope you enjoy the funny, also hope you don’t have to chase down your kid after he pulls this ;). You have a great weekend and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30.