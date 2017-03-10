Terrelle Pryor Bolts Browns For 1 Year, $8 Million Deal With Redskins

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Terrelle Pryor has signed a 1-year contract with the Washington Redskins.

Pryor leaves the Browns after 1 season that saw him lead the team in catches with 77 and receiving yardage with 1,007 yards. He also added 4 receiving touchdowns and another rushing.

He gets an $8 million “prove it” deal with Washington after being unable to come to terms with the Browns over the last 2 months on a multi-year agreement.

The Browns replaced Pryor on the first day of free agency Thursday when they signed Rams veteran receiver Kenny Britt to a 4-year deal worth $32.5 million.