The Daily Cut: Boston “We’re Ready”

Boston: “We’re Ready”

ALBUM: Third Stage

YEAR: 1986

WRITER: Tom Scholz

Peaked at number-two on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Tracks chart and number-nine on the Hot 100.

Tom Scholz tells us he might as well have called “We’re Ready” — the second single from Boston’s Third Stage album — “It Don’t Come Easy.” “‘We’re Ready” wasn’t ready. I did the verse, I did the lead-in to the chorus, I got to the chorus and I tried to record what I thought it was going to be, and it just didn’t work at all. I had to fight with that one for four or five months before I could finally turn that into a song. The favorite part of that song to me is still the church bells at the end when it’s fading out. Those are actually Les Paul guitar, but it sounds like church bells, doesn’t it? Agree with me, OK? Thank you.”

Boston guitarist and songwriter Tom Scholz turns 70 years old today.