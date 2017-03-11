Classic Rock Almanac March 11, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2011-Stan Ross, co-owner of LA’s famed Gold Star Recording Studios, dies at 82. Known for being ace producer Phil Spector‘s favorite studio, among the hits created there were Eddie Cochran‘s “Summertime Blues,” The Crystals‘ “He’s a Rebel,” Sonny and Cher‘s “I Got You Babe” and Buffalo Springfield‘s “For What It’s Worth.

1997-Paul McCartney is knighted by Queen Elizabeth.

1972-Neil Young‘s Harvest album, which features “Heart of Gold,” is number-one on Billboard‘s album chart.

1970-Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young release Deja Vu, the album which includes “Woodstock,” “Teach Your Children” and “Our House.”

1967-Pink Floyd release their first single, “Arnold Layne,” in the UK.

1967-The Lennon-McCartney tune “Yesterday” is named the most-covered song of all time.

BIRTHDAYS

Vinnie Paul (Abbott) – 53 years old

Hellyeah/ex-Damageplan/ex-Pantera drummer. Born 1964.

George Kooymans – 69 years old

Golden Earring guitarist. Born 1948.