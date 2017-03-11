Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Triumph Lay It On The Line

Triumph is a Canadian hard rock power trio, the band’s 16 albums and DVDs. Triumph was nominated for multiple Juno Awards. Formed in Toronto during 1975, Triumph endured countless comparisons to Rush throughout their career, and with good reason; they were both quite similar musically and lyrically, comprised of three members each, and hailed from Canada.

Late-’70s/early-’80s prog metallists Triumph endured countless comparisons to Rush throughout their career, and with good reason; they were both quite similar musically and lyrically, comprised of three members each, and hailed from Canada (although it must be said that Rush were the originator, and were much more commercially successful). Formed in Toronto during 1975, the trio consisted of guitarist/singer Rik Emmett, drummer/singer Gil Moore, and bassist/keyboardist Mike Levine, and issued its self-titled debut a year later via the independent Attic label. Although the album was largely ignored, it became a favorite of a radio DJ in San Antonio, Texas, which led to a regional following solidified by a tour of the state.