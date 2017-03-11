New Bon Scott Biography “The Last Highway” announced for 2017!

There is a new biography coming out sometime this year about one of the greatest frontmen of all time. It will be called “BON: The Last Highway: The Untold Story of Bon Scott and AC/DC’s Back in Black.” The Author is Jesse Fink. You might recognize the name as he is also the author of “The Young’s: The Brother’s Who Buildt AC/DC.” That book was release in 2015. A very good read I might add. The new book, Bon: The Last Highway is scheduled for release this year on November 7th. If you would like to preorder it, click the link below.

