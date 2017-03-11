New Bon Scott Biography “The Last Highway” announced for 2017!

March 11, 2017 2:58 PM

There is a new biography coming out sometime this year about one of the greatest frontmen of all time. It will be called “BON: The Last Highway:  The Untold Story of Bon Scott and AC/DC’s Back in Black.”  The Author is Jesse Fink.  You might recognize the name as he is also the author of “The Young’s:  The Brother’s Who Buildt AC/DC.”  That book was release in 2015.  A very good read I might add.  The new book, Bon:  The Last Highway is scheduled for release this year on November 7th. If you would like to preorder it, click the link below.

https://www.amazon.com/Bon-Highway-Untold-Story-Scott/dp/1770414096/ref=as_li_ss_tl?ie=UTF8&linkCode=sl1&tag=jefitocom-20&linkId=900bf8bcfe38899262ae4fb4d82b35bf

 

