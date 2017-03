I can’t believe the days are falling away like they are. Only 112 more days until U2 returns to the north coast of America! So exciting.

I bumped into this fun Q&A with the band. Guess they did it to promote/celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of The Joshua Tree album. There are some interesting answers. And some interesting guests asking questions. Watch Adam, I don’t think he knows who is asking the questions. Too funny.