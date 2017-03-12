Classic Rock Almanac March 12, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2012-Mike Hossack, the on-and-off drummer in The Doobie Brothers (“Listen to the Music,” “Long Train Running,” “China Grove” and “Black Water”) from 1971 through 2010, dies of cancer at home in Wyoming. He was 65.

2007-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducts Van Halen, The Ronettes, R.E.M., Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five and Patti Smith in New York. Aretha Franklin performs in a tribute to Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun; James Brown also receives a posthumous tribute.

1997-U2‘s Pop debuts at number-one on the Billboard 200, making it the group’s fifth consecutive chart-topping album.

1983-U2 tops the U-K album chart for the first time, as War enters at number-one.

1974-John Lennon and Harry Nilsson are ejected from the Troubadour in West Hollywood for heckling comedian Tommy Smothers and assaulting a waitress and the Smothers Brothers‘ manager. Outside the club, Lennon scuffles with a photographer and allegedly tells a parking lot attendant, “Don’t you know who I am? I’m Ed Sullivan!”

1969-George and Patti Harrison are busted by police who find 120 joints at their Surrey (England) home. They are each released on £200 bond.

1969-Paul McCartney marries American photographer Linda Eastman at the Marylebone Register Office in London. His brother Mike McGear and Beatles road manager Mal Evans are the witnesses. None of the other Beatles attends.

1969-Simon & Garfunkel‘s “Mrs. Robinson” wins in two categories, including Record of the Year, at the 11th annual Grammy Awards. Otis Redding is awarded a pair of posthumous Grammys for “(Sittin’ on) The Dock of the Bay.” Aretha Franklin wins Best R&B Vocal Performance (Female) for “Chain of Fools” and The Temptations get Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group for “Cloud Nine.” Glen Campbell‘s By the Time I Get to Phoenix wins Album of the Year. “Little Green Apples” captures Song of the Year as well as Best Country Song. Best New Artist Jose Feliciano also wins Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for “Light My Fire.”

BIRTHDAYS

Mike Gibbins – Died in 2005

The drummer was the only member of Badfinger who didn’t sing. He died in his sleep at home in Florida on October 4th, 2005 at 56. Born 1949.

James Taylor – 69 years old

The singer-songwriter-guitarist was the definitive soft-rock balladeer of the ’70s. “Fire and Rain,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and “Shower the People” helped get him in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as did successful remakes of “Mockingbird” (with then-wife Carly Simon), “Wonderful World” and “How Sweet It Is (to Be Loved by You).” Born 1948.