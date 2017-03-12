Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Allman Brothers Band Whipping Post

Allman Brothers Band Whipping Post
First Appears on: Allman Brothers Band LP
ADVERTISING
The Allman Brothers Band was an American rock band formed in Jacksonville, Florida in 1969 by brothers Duane Allman (slide guitar and lead guitar) and Gregg Allman (vocals, keyboards, songwriting), as well as Dickey Betts (lead guitar, vocals, songwriting), Berry Oakley (bass guitar), Butch Trucks (drums), and Jai Johanny “Jaimoe” Johanson (drums). Incorporating elements of blues, jazz, and country music they still are the primary architects of southern rock. They live shows have jam band-style improvisation and instrumentals that is hugely popular today. The Allman Brothers Band has seen its’ share of triumph and tragedy but remains one of the greatest live shows ever.
Group Members
Allen Woody
Berry Oakley
Butch Trucks
Chuck Leavell
Dan Toler
David “Frankie” Toler
David Brown
David Goldflies
Derek Trucks
Dickey Betts
Duane Allman
Gregg Allman
Jack Pearson
Jaimoe
Jimmy Herring
Johnny Neel
Lamar Williams
Marc Quiñones
Mike Lawler
Oteil Burbridge
Warren Haynes