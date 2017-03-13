Browns 2017 Free Agency Gains And Losses

The first wave of free agency has now passed for the NFL.

According to the NFLPA on Monday, the Browns have just under $70 million in cap space available to them at $69,285,735.

Cleveland entered free agency with $104,153,328 in room the players association said meaning that the Browns spent $34,867,593 in cap space with the additions of right guard Kevin Zeitler, center JC Tretter, receiver Kenny Britt, quarterback Brock Osweiler and left guard Joe Bitonio’s contract extension.

Here’s a capsule look at the Browns free agent gains and losses 4 days into the new league year.

Adds

RG Kevin Zeitler – signed 5-year, $60 million deal with $31.5 million in guarantees

2016: started all 16 games at right guard for the Cincinnati Bengals and was only offensive player to not miss a snap.

C JC Tretter – signed 3-year, $16.75 million deal with $10 million in guarantees

2016: started first 7 games at center for Green Bay; sustained knee injury in week 8 and ended season on IR. Underwent surgery on January 17.

WR Kenny Britt – signed 4-year, $32.5 million deal with $17 million in guarantees.

2016: Led L.A. Rams with 66 catches, 1,002 yards and 5 TDs

Losses

WR Terrelle Pryor – signed 1-year, $6 million deal with additional $2 million in incentives with Washington

2016: Led Browns with 1,007 yards, 4 TDs; ran 8 times for 21 yards and a TD; also took snaps at quarterback that saw him complete 5 of 9 passes for 41 yards.

DT Stephen Paea – signed a 1-year, $2 million contract with Dallas

2016: Appeared in 13 games with 1 start for Browns; recorded 1/2 sack, 6 solo tackles and assisted on 6 more

S Jordan Poyer – signed 4-year, $13 million contract with $6 million in guarantees with Buffalo

2016: started 6 games at free safety; totaled 27 tackles, 9 assisted with 2 passes defensed before ending season on injured reserve after suffering lacerated kidney at Tennessee on Oct. 16.

Other roster moves

QB Robert Griffin III – released on March 10

2016: Started 5 games; completed 87 of 147 (59.2%) for 886 yards, 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions; sacked 22 times for loss of 138 yards; ran 31 times for 190 yards and 2 TDs; sustained broken coracoid process in left shoulder late in fourth quarter of week 1 and placed on IR for 11 weeks.

QB Brock Osweiler – acquired from Houston along with a 2017 sixth- and 2018 second- in exchange for a 2017 fourth-round pick on March 9.

2016: started 14 of 15 games he appeared in and was 8-6 as a starter; completed 301 of 510 passes (59.0%) for 2,957 yards, 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions; sacked 27 times for loss of 206 yards; benched in Week 15 by head coach Bill O’Brien.

LG Joel Bitonio – Signed 5-year, $51.5 million contract extension on March 9.

2016: started 5 games at LG before suffering right foot injury that resulted in Lisfranc surgery and ended his second straight season on IR.