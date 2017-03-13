TRIVIA

Today’s Question:

U2 bassist Adam Clayton celebrates his 57th birthday today (March 13th). What is the name of the War-era B-side that features Adam’s only lead vocal on a U2 song? a) “Endless Love”

b) “Endless Sleep”

c) “Endless Deep”

d) “Here Comes the Summer”

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-The 21st annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is held at New York’s Waldorf Astoria Hotel. The inductees are Black Sabbath, Blondie, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Sex Pistols, the late Miles Davis and, in the Non Performer category, the founders of A&M Records, Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss.

2006-The Allman Brothers Band celebrate the 35th anniversary of their classic Live at the Fillmore East album by playing it in its entirety during their 14-night run at the Beacon Theater in New York.

1988-Bob Seger gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1980-Pink Floyd‘s The Wall is certified platinum in the midst of its 15-week stay at the top of Billboard‘s album chart.

1980-Aerosmith‘s Night in the Ruts album is certified gold.

1966-Rod Stewart leaves the group Steampacket to resume his solo career, but it will take successful stints with the Jeff Beck Group and The Faces before he will fully establish himself on his own.

1965-Jeff Beck is announced as Eric Clapton‘s replacement in The Yardbirds. Clapton goes on to join John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers before forming Cream.