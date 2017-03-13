Hockey Game Breaks Out At NASCAR Race

And you thought that he’d been so well behaved of late. Getting married, having a child certainly had mellowed Kyle Busch out. Getting spun out by Joey Logano in turn 4 during the last lap of the race took away all of Shrub’s calm demeanor and it looks like Busch needs to go back to the gym, hire a trainer, plus a cut man in his corner as Kyle I believe needs some stitches after suffering a TKO at the hands of some of Logano’s crew members. It’s one thing to take a swing at another skinny built driver and miss. A tire changer who can land, mount a 30-35 pound tire in 5 seconds or less during a pit stop, is no match for Kyle Busch.

Thanks to Fox Sports, HERE is the scap. Have a great day and this is just what NASCAR needs. Seriously.

http://www.foxsports.com/nascar/story/kyle-busch-leaves-las-vegas-bloodied-after-brawl-with-joey-logano-031217