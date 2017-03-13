If You Can’t Beat ‘Em, Join ‘Em: Songs To Help Embrace The Snow

Here in Cleveland, we’re beyond used to frigid temperatures and major snowstorms — no matter what the month. However, just because we’re used to them, doesn’t mean they’re something we enjoy. So we asked ourselves, “Selves, how can we make the best out of Nor’easter?” We’ve opted to skip the sled rides to go the route that makes most since; yep, we’re going to rock!

Check out our round-up of some of the greatest rock songs to help us combat this weather because hey, if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em! What songs would you add?

Cold As Ice / Foreigner

Out In The Cold / Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Winter / The Rolling Stones

Snowballed / AC/DC

Snowblind / Black Sabbath

A Winter’s Tale / Queen

Wintertime Love / The Doors

Snow In Anselmo / Van Morrison

By-Tor And The Snow Dog / Rush

Snowbound / Genesis

Steve Miller Band / Winter Time

Honorable Mention:

White As Snow / U2