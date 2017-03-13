If You Can’t Beat ‘Em, Join ‘Em: Songs To Help Embrace The Snow

Here in Cleveland, we’re beyond used to frigid temperatures and major snowstorms — no matter what the month. However, just because we’re used to them, doesn’t mean they’re something we enjoy. So we asked ourselves, “Selves, how can we make the best out of Nor’easter?” We’ve opted to skip the sled rides to go the route that makes most since; yep, we’re going to rock!
Check out our round-up of some of the greatest rock songs to help us combat this weather because hey, if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em! What songs would you add?
Cold As Ice / Foreigner
Out In The Cold / Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
Winter / The Rolling Stones
Snowballed / AC/DC
Snowblind / Black Sabbath
A Winter’s Tale / Queen
Wintertime Love / The Doors
Snow In Anselmo / Van Morrison
By-Tor And The Snow Dog / Rush
Snowbound / Genesis
Steve Miller Band / Winter Time
Honorable Mention:
White As Snow / U2