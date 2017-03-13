Journey: Greatest Hits Getting Even Greater On Charts

March 13, 2017 10:56 AM
Filed Under: journey

Journey’s Greatest Hits was #100 on the Billboard Charts last week, but that’s not the story. It is the 450th non-consecutive week they’ve been on the charts, trailing only Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side Of The Moon” in the rock world. Here’s the top 5 overall.

  1. 927 weeks – Pink FloydThe Dark Side of the Moon
  2. 490 weeks – Johnny MathisJohnny’s Greatest Hits
  3. 480 weeks – Original Cast Recording – My Fair Lady 
  4. 459 weeks – Bob Marley and the WailersLegend
  5. 450 weeks – JourneyJourney’s Greatest Hits

Read article from Billboard

People will pay to see Journey with just about anyone on lead vocals, but when it comes to their own listening experience they go for the original every time.

 

