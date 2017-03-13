Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Crazy Train Ozzy Osbourne

Crazy Train Ozzy Osbourne

From Ozzy Osbourne’s 1981 solo debut Blizzard of Ozz was a breakthrough metal LP that, along with Van Halen’s first album, became a cornerstone of ’80s metal guitar.

John Michael “Ozzy” Osbourne (born 3 December 1948) is an English singer, songwriter and television personality.

Though many bands have succeeded in earning the hatred of parents and media worldwide throughout the past few decades, arguably only such acts as Alice Cooper, Judas Priest, and Marilyn Manson have tied the controversial record of Ozzy Osbourne. The former Black Sabbath frontman has been highly criticized over his career, mostly due to rumors denouncing him as a psychopath and Satanist. Despite his reputation, no one could deny that Osbourne has had an immeasurable effect on heavy metal. While he doesn’t possess a great voice, he makes up for it with his good ear and dramatic flair. As a showman, his instincts are nearly as impeccable; his live shows have been overwrought spectacles of gore and glitz that have endeared him to adolescents around the world. Indeed, Osbourne has managed to establish himself as an international superstar, capable of selling millions of records with each album and packing arenas across the globe, capturing new fans with each record.