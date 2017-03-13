Rocktopia Coming To State Theatre Playhouse Square

ROCKTOPIA ANNOUNCES CAST OF INAUGURAL NATIONAL TOUR

CO-CREATORS ROB EVAN AND MAESTRO RANDALL CRAIG FLEISCHER ASSEMBLE WORLD CLASS PERFORMERS FOR ROCKTOPIA CAST

COMING TO STATE THEATRE PLAYHOUSE SQUARE – THURSDAY, APRIL 13 – 7:30PM

Featuring Cleveland’s Own Contemporary Youth Orchestra

Music from Mozart to U2, Beethoven to Pink Floyd, This Live Concert Is a Powerful Fusion of Classical Music, Opera and Classic Rock

Live Nation is thrilled to announce the cast of the inaugural live concert tour ROCKTOPIA: A Classical (R)evolution. ROCKTOPIA Co-Creators, vocalist and recording artist Rob Evan, a member of the multi-platinum-selling rock band, Trans-Siberian Orchestra; and Maestro Randall Craig Fleischer, a national leader in the area of symphonic rock and world music fusion have collaborated to bring together a world class cast of vocalists and musicians. . ROCKTOPIA LIVE will debut at the beautiful State Theatre Playhouse Square for one night only on Thursday, April 13 at 7:30pm. Tickets are on sale now at The Playhouse Square Ticket Office, by phone at 216-241-6000 or online at http://www.playhousesquare.org.

This groundbreaking live concert performance celebrating the combination of classical music and opera with classic rock features world-class vocalists and top rock musicians including renowned vocalists Rob Evan, Chloe Lowery, Kimberly Nichole, Tony Vincent, Ximena Borges and esteemed musicians Tony Bruno, Alex Alexander, Mat Fieldes and Henry Aronson. Cleveland’s own Contemporary Youth Orchestra will be sitting side by side with select master musicians from a number of formidable local performing orchestras. Liza Grossman, CYO’s founder and conductor will make special appearance as guest conductor during the concert.

Accomplished actor, singer and producer Rob Evan’s 20 years in the entertainment profession includes seven leading roles on Broadway and performances at Presidential Inaugural Galas, World Series Celebrations, the Millennium World Forum and Monday Night Football. A member of the multi-platinum-selling rock band, Trans- Siberian Orchestra, Rob has opened and performed with Sir Elton John, REM, Joe Walsh, Usher and Michael Crawford among others. As co- creator of ROCKTOPIA he will be on stage with vocalist Chloe Lowery another member of Trans-Siberian Orchestra and featured on Yanni’s 2013, 2014 and 2016 releases: Truth of Touch, Inspirato, and Sensuous Chill. Tony Vincent Broadway star of Rent who also originated the role of St. Jimmy in Green Day’s American Idiot and competed on NBC’s The VOICE on Team Ce-Lo joins Kimberly Nichole, another VOICE veteran as a winning finalist in Season 8. She has been described as an “Avant-Rock n Roll” song stylist and songwriter by VOGUE, Seventeen Magazine and MTV UK. Classically trained Opera star Ximena Borges has traveled the world from the Lyon Conservatory in France to the Bayerische Staatsoper in Munich, Germany to study under the tutelage of Opera’s most legendary teachers including Bill Schuman, Mariena Malas and more. ROCKTOPIA musicians include lead guitarist Tony Bruno, guitarist for such musical giants as Enrique Iglesias, Rihanna, E K’naan, Karmin, Delta Goodrem and many others. Multi genre drummer and percussionist Alex Alexander who has recorded with an eclectic mix of performers Eminem, Chaka Kahn and Bruce Springsteen. Grammy Nominated Bassist Mat Fieldes and Musical Director, Pianist Henry Aronson, one of the most in demand music directors in the Broadway theater and conductor of The Who’s Tommy and the Broadway run of Rock of Ages make up the ROCKTOPIA musicians roster.

ROCKTOPIA is an inspiring and uplifting entertainment spectacle that brings a whole new way of enjoying the best of classical music and classic rock to audiences. ROCKTOPIA delivers one-of-a-kind musical arrangements blending Beethoven with Journey, Strauss with The Who, and more in musical mash-ups that surprise and delight. Musically arranged by Maestro Randall Craig Fleischer, the concert showcases the works of classical composers as well as rock bands, including the music of Mozart, Journey, Handel, U2, Tchaikovsky, Heart, Beethoven, Styx, Foreigner, Rachmaninoff, Pink Floyd, Copland, The Who and more.

ROCKTOPIA performances creates an incredible dynamic concert experience sure to blow audiences away as proven in Budapest at the State Hungarian Opera House, now a PBS TV special airing in cities across the United States.

GROUP SALES SERVICES AND TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for ROCKTOPIA LIVE: A Classical Revolution are available now for groups of 15 or more by calling Playhouse Square Group Services at216-640-8600. Tickets will be available at The Playhouse Square Ticket Office located at 1519 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44115, by phone at 216-241-6000 or online at http://www.playhousesquare.org.