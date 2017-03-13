The Daily Cut Lynyrd Skynyrd: “Tuesday’s Gone”

March 13, 2017 7:56 AM
Filed Under: Allen Collins, lynyrd skynyrd, Ronnie Van Zant, The Daily Cut, Tuesday's Gone

Lynyrd Skynyrd: “Tuesday’s Gone”

ALBUM: Lynyrd Skynyrd

YEAR: 1973

WRITERS: Ronnie Van Zant, Allen Collins

Because of its length, never released as a single, but an FM rock radio staple that’s been used in many films and TV shows over the years.

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s late guitarist Allen Collins, who co-wrote “Tuesday’s Gone” with their late singer Ronnie Van Zant, once called it his favorite of the band’s songs. Guitarist Gary Rossington says it’s one of his, too, even if a lot of people don’t realize what its actually about. ”It’s really about a girl. Everybody thinks it’s about other things, but it’s about a girl. It’s one of the first songs we recorded. We used Robert Nix on drums of the Atlanta Rhythm Section on that song. Wrote it real quick in the studio and just did it one day.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 11 years ago today.

