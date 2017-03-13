They Don’t Call Them Jack Russell Terrorists For Nothing…

There was a time when I lived in a house with two cats, six Siberian Huskies, and three Jack Russell Terriers. And what, with the exception of the fact that I was probably certifiably insane, did that teach me? It taught me that having even one, let alone three, Jack Russells caused more headaches than all the other critters combined. They’re smart as a whip and, as it became readily apparent, had found some underground meth dealer in the neighborhood that they visited daily! Click HERE to watch one of the crazy little unstoppable dudes in action at a recent dog show where even a head-on collision can’t stop him…