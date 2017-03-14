Eagles, Fleetwood Mac Reveal Classic East and West Festival Lineups

Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers and more have signed on for the bi-coastal festival. March 14, 2017 12:12 PM
Filed Under: Eagles, Fleetwood Mac

By Radio.com Staff

Eagles and Fleetwood Mac have revealed the details of their bi-coastal music festival.

Related: 5 Singers Who Could Fill in for The Eagles’ Glenn Frey

According to a report in Billboard, Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers, Journey and Earth, Wind & Fire will join the iconic headliners.

Classic West will play Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 15th & 16th and Classic East will take place at Citi Field in New York City on July 29th & 30th.

The gigs will be the Eagles’ first since the passing of founding member Glenn Frey.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
WNCX Blood Drive: April 18, 2017
Concert Calendar

Listen Live