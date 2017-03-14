Classic Rock Almanac March 14, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES
2011-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame holds its 26th annual induction ceremony at New York’s Waldorf-Astoria Hotel. Honorees include the original Alice Cooper band, Neil Diamond, Tom Waits, Dr. John and Darlene Love, along with Leon Russell in the Sideman category.
2008-The documentary Meat Loaf: In Search of Paradise has its premiere in New York.
2006-Steely Dan frontman Donald Fagen releases his first solo album in 13 years, Morph the Cat
2006-The New Cars, fronted by Todd Rundgren and featuring original Cars Elliot Easton and Greg Hawkes, make their debut at a press event held at the House of Blues in L-A
2005-U-2, The Pretenders, Buddy Guy, R-&-B legends The O’Jays and Percy Sledge are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Bruce Springsteen inducts U-2, Neil Young does the honors for The Pretenders, Eric Clapton and B-B King induct Guy, and Rod Stewart inducts Sledge.
1982-Current Rod Stewart and ex-Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice holds a star-studded UNICEF benefit concert at New York’s Savoy Theater. Guests include Rick Derringer, Charlie Daniels, Thin Lizzy’s Phil Lynott, Cheap Trick’s Tom Petersson and the three other original Vanilla Fudge members, as the band reunites for the first time in 12 years for the show.
1981-Eric Clapton suffers an attack of bleeding ulcers in Saint Paul, Minnesota, causing him to cancel a 60-date U.S. tour.
1980-Def Leppard releases its debut album, On Through the Night.