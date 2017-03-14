Classic Rock Almanac March 14, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2011-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame holds its 26th annual induction ceremony at New York’s Waldorf-Astoria Hotel. Honorees include the original Alice Cooper band, Neil Diamond, Tom Waits, Dr. John and Darlene Love, along with Leon Russell in the Sideman category.

2008-The documentary Meat Loaf: In Search of Paradise has its premiere in New York.

2006-Steely Dan frontman Donald Fagen releases his first solo album in 13 years, Morph the Cat

2006-The New Cars, fronted by Todd Rundgren and featuring original Cars Elliot Easton and Greg Hawkes, make their debut at a press event held at the House of Blues in L-A