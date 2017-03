Robert Plant – Big Log HD Remaster

“Big Log” Robert Plant off the album The Principle of Moments released in 1983. It was the first single from the album and became his first Top 40 solo hit, peaking at number 11 on the UK Singles Chart and number 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100. The song also reached number six on the Billboard Top Tracks chart.

The song is featured in the 2013 video game Grand Theft Auto V on the in-game radio station Los Santos Rock Radio.