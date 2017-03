In one breath Sammy Hagar says why he won’t work with Van Halen again, in the next breath he says how it could happen. It involves bassist Michael Anthony being involved, and surprisingly, David Lee Roth!

Full interview from Billboard

First Sammy says that he doesn’t want to be “stabbed in the back” by Eddie Van Halen, then he appears to hand Eddie a sharp knife. He knows that there’s no way in hell that Eddie fires his son from the band to include¬†Anthony.