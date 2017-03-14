Terrelle Pryor Says Redskins QB Situation Can’t Get Worse Than Browns Was

Terrelle Pryor is glad to be rid of the Browns QB carousel and to be trading it in for a chance to play with Kirk Cousins.

Pryor spoke with Washington reporters on a conference call Monday where he was asked about the team’s contentious situation with Cousins and how the QB might have influenced his decision to sign with Washington.

“I don’t want to say it was my first priority because at the end of the day you want to be wanted,” Pryor told reporters on the call. “You want to be with a team that wants you to be on the team. In Washington, they were very aggressive in terms of wanting me to be on the team.

“I played with six quarterbacks last year. I don’t think it could get that bad. Obviously, I would like to play with Kirk. I would be an idiot if I didn’t believe that. I think he’s a great quarterback and hopefully that’s what happens.”

Actually Pryor, who led the Browns with 77 catches for 1,007 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2016, played with 5 and he was the sixth, but his point is well taken.

After having Robert Griffin III, Josh McCown, Cody Kessler, Charlie Whitehurst and Kevin Hogan all take snaps under center for Cleveland last season, playing with a proven starter like Cousins will no doubt be a nice change of pace.

“I liked the supporting cast that they had,” Pryor said. “I mean, along with Kirk Cousins being the quarterback still, assuming that he’s going to be there, whether he was or not, I like the supporting cast – Crowder and Doctson coming up, Jordan Reed as well and Vernon Davis. It’s going to put a lot of pressure on defenses. I think that can help out and I think it can help adding myself in there, help us and let us get some wins.”

Pryor rejected a multi-year deal from the Browns that would have paid him nearly $9 million per season sources told 92.3 The Fan before he eventually signed a 1-year $6 million deal that also has an additional $2 million in incentives attached to it with the Redskins on Friday.

“At the end of the day now, it doesn’t really matter,” Pryor said of his decision to leave the Browns. “I’m here and a lot of things that people do is back track. I can’t really go back now and all I can think of is the future with the Redskins this year and being the best teammate and the best player that I can for them. That’s all I can really talk about in terms of free agency.”

Sunday afternoon Pryor tweeted a thank you to Browns fans for their support in 2016.

Cleveland Fans, thank you for embracing me. My passion on the field carried from your love for the players. Thanks for the support in 16🙏🏾🙌🏾 — Terrelle Pryor SR (@TerrellePryor) March 12, 2017

As for all the 1 year deals players, including himself, are signing around the league this year, Pryor had a pretty candid explanation.

“Some guys don’t want to take deals where they’re outplaying their deal,” Pryor said. “At the end of the day, I know it’s a business. That wasn’t part of my decision in terms of prevention. I just wanted to get a one-year deal and see how I fit with the program and move forward after that and see if we get something done later on if everything works well.”