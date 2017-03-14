The Daily Cut: Chicago “25 or 6 to 4”

March 14, 2017 8:18 AM
Chicago: “25 or 6 to 4”

ALBUM: Chicago

YEAR: 1970

WRITER: Robert Lamm

Peaked at number-four on the Billboard Hot 100.

The title “25 or 6 to 4” may sound cryptic, but it really it wasn’t meant to be, according to Chicago saxophonist Walter Parazaider. “That’s a song about writing a song. Robert Lamm wrote it and I was asked on an interview to England one time, ‘I say, we’ve got this figured out out here, old chap – it’s odds on a horse race.’ And other people thought it was something about a drug song, or whatever. And all it was was Robert was writing a song and he looked and it was 25 or 6 to 4 and he was having a rough time finishing the song and he didn’t know whether he should go to sleep or finish the song. As simple as that ladies and germs.”

Chicago saxophonist Walter Parazaider celebrates his 72nd birthday today.

