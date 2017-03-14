Winter Storm “Stella” Goes Elsewhere

And lucky for us right? The only real calamity was when a semi loaded with Ghirardelli Chocolate overturned around 1:30 am on I-71 northbound before Route 18 in Medina County. Sorry to report that a squadron of front end loaders arrived on the scene, to scoop up all of the estimated 3500 boxes of that very expensive chocolate shortly before 6 this morning.

This winter storm not only has spared us, also that heavily populated I-95 corridor from Washington DC, Philadelphia, New York City and up to Boston. As this storm has taken a Nor’Easter turn more to the west. With a bulls-eye now centering on up HERE, in Albany, New York. Where thanks to News 10 there, they are expecting up to 3 feet of wet, heavy snow. Fun !

Have a great one and enjoy your snow day if you have one.

http://news10.com/2014/12/05/news10-storm-tracker-forecast/