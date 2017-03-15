TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today is the 77th birthday of Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh.

One of Lesh’s post-Grateful Dead groups is Furthur — with two “u”s — which he formed in 2009 with Bob Weir. Where did they get the name?

a) From a misspelled poster

b) It was the name of author Ken Kesey’s bus.

c) From a place name in Lord of the Rings

d) It was the name of Lesh’s dog.

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Genesis, ABBA, The Hollies, The Stooges and Jimmy Cliff are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in the institution’s 25th annual ceremony.

2006-Phil Collins announces that he and his third wife, Orianne Cevey, have separated. (They divorced two years later, she married someone else and had another child, underwent surgery that left her in a wheelchair, regained the ability to walk and then, in 2015, returned to Collins.)

2006-Former Creed frontman Scott Stapp files a lawsuit against an Internet site selling a sex tape showing him and Kid Rock cavorting with a bunch of groupies.

2004-George Harrison, Bob Seger, ZZ Top, Traffic and Jackson Browne are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Harrison is posthumously inducted as a solo artist by Tom Petty and Jeff Lynne. Keith Richards does the honors for ZZ Top, Dave Matthews inducts Traffic, and Bruce Springsteen inducts Browne.

1999-Billy Joel, Curtis Mayfield, Paul McCartney, Del Shannon, Dusty Springfield, Bruce Springsteen and The Staple Singers are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Lauryn Hill inducts The Staple Singers. Sean “Puffy” Combs does the honors for Mayfield, who is too ill to attend the ceremony.

1980-The Clash‘s semi-fictional tour movie, Rude Boy, premieres in London.

1969-Led Zeppelin‘s debut album is panned in a review in Rolling Stone.

BIRTHDAYS