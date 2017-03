Mick Fleetwood has a new book out looking back at the early Fleetwood Mac. As for the future of the band, he says “we’re not dead yet”, but “the window is closing”. The book, his 3rd on the band ,“Love That Burns: A Chronicle Of Fleetwood Mac Volume One 1967-1974” hits stores on September 19th.

Full article from Billboard

It sounds like this book is the first in at least a trilogy. I wonder if it will be part of a boxed set of books.